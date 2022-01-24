Agbaji Named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named the co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This is the second straight week Agbaji had been named for the weekly award and the third time this season. Agbaji is the first KU player to be awarded the weekly honor in consecutive weeks since Josh Jackson did in 2016 on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

In Kansas’ two come-from-behind road wins, Agbaji averaged 19.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. In the win at Oklahoma, the Kansas City, Missouri, guard left the game in the first half with a wrist injury when he collided with the scorer’s table. His 10 points for the game came in the final 5:25. Kansas trailed 52-50 when Agbaji scored eight straight for KU with his eighth tying the game at 58. He then made a basket to put KU up 62-60 and later made the assist that led to what would be the game-winning three-pointer by junior Christian Braun.

At Kansas State, the senior guard tied his career high with 29 points. He scored seven of Kansas’ final nine points, including the go-ahead field goal with nine seconds remaining. Agbaji later iced the victory by making two free throws with 1.1 seconds left.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 18th nationally in scoring at 20.4 points per game after his career-high-tying 29 points at Kansas State (Jan. 22). He is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage made per game (3.1, 28th nationally) and second in three-point field goal percentage (45.8%, 14th nationally).

This is Agbaji’s fourth Big 12 weekly honor of his career at KU. In addition to his three player of the week honors this season, he was a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week his freshman season.

No. 5 Kansas (16-2, 5-1) hosts No. 13 Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2) on ESPN Big Monday, tonight at 8 p.m. (Central).