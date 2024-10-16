Against the Wind

Some Dickinson County residents are hoping the company that is proposing a wind farm will pack up – and not build the Hope Ridge Wind Project.

The Dickinson County Planning Commission met last week to take public comment as they consider the construction of a 334-megawatt wind farm that would stretch across seven townships.

Dickinson County resident Lori Hambright tells KSAL News she opposes the project on many levels, including foreign ownership.

Hambright joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and urged concerned residents to attend a second public hearing on Thursday, October 17th at 4pm inside the Herington Community Building, at 801 South Broadway.

Enel Green Power is an Italian multinational renewable energy corporation with headquarters in Rome, Italy. The project development team is based in Lenexa, Kansas and promises the wind farm will create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase and provide 15 full time jobs over the life of the wind power project.

The company also projects $68 million dollars in local tax revenue over the lifespan of the wind farm while generating zero polluting emissions, protecting local habitats and promoting clean air and water.