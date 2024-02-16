Ag Partners Launching Apprenticeship Program

Ag Partners is launching an apprenticeship program for two positions through Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) award-winning Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP).

“Addressing the persistent labor challenges in rural America is of top importance to us, and we believe RKAP will serve as a component of the solution,” says Lacey Dalinghaus, senior vice president of human resources at Ag Partners. “Kansas Farm Bureau provides us with a structured framework, support and a strong agricultural advocacy platform to integrate and enhance our apprenticeship initiative. We are confident this on-the-job training program will empower us to develop essential skills, deliver technical instruction and effectively meet our future employment needs.”

The program is designed to provide training and technical instruction to employees hired into specific operations positions. Apprentices will be recruited, interviewed, hired and employed by Ag Partners. The company’s open apprenticeships for a custom applicator and CDL driver can be found here.

KFB will serve as the intermediary sponsor working with Ag Partners and the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to assist in the administration of these apprenticeship opportunities. These apprenticeships will provide Ag Partners with additional value proposition for attracting new employees and apprentices in these roles. Apprentices will receive mentorship, training and compensation while developing skills in a high-demand agricultural career path.

RKAP is the first-ever registered apprenticeship program focused on agriculture and rural Kansas. With its broad charter, RKAP has the capability to bring this innovative education and employment opportunity to communities across the state.

“Ag Partners is an excellent partner because like KFB, they serve farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses,” says Bryce Woodall, KFB business development manager. “KFB is excited to develop a program where Ag Partners and its employees can grow alongside each other to support agriculture and rural Kansas.”

If you are interested in partnering with Kansas Farm Bureau in an apprenticeship program, contact Bryce Woodall at [email protected] or visit www.kfb.org/RKAP.