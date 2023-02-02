AG Kobach on KSAL

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is looking for more ways to fight the onslaught and deadly effects of fentanyl in the Sunflower State.

The newly sworn in AG joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra this week to share his game plan against the drug blamed for a rise in deaths for people who are 18-to-45 years of age.

Kobach says he plans to ask for increased penalties for the distribution of fentanyl and he’ll follow up with the Kansas Sentencing Commission to create even tougher penalties when the distribution of fentanyl results in a death.

The Attorney General touched on a number of state issues, listen here to the full interview.