Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 21 °

AG Kobach on KSAL

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 2, 2023

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is looking for more ways to fight the onslaught and deadly effects of fentanyl in the Sunflower State.

The newly sworn in AG joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra this week to share his game plan against the drug blamed for a rise in deaths for people who are 18-to-45 years of age.

 

Kobach says he plans to ask for increased penalties for the distribution of fentanyl and he’ll follow up with the Kansas Sentencing Commission to create even tougher penalties when the distribution of fentanyl results in a death.

The Attorney General touched on a number of state issues, listen here to the full interview.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

AG Kobach on KSAL

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is looking for more ways to fight the onslaught and deadly effec...

February 2, 2023 Comments

Salina Man Fires Gun at Intruder

Kansas News

February 2, 2023

Supporting Rural Grocery Cooperativ...

Farming News

February 2, 2023

Adding Females to the Herd

Farming News

February 2, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

AG Kobach on KSAL
February 2, 2023Comments
Salina Man Fires Gun at I...
February 2, 2023Comments
KWU to Participate in Str...
February 1, 2023Comments
Criminal Threats
February 1, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra