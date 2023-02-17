AG Kobach Joins Peers Demanding Answers for Anti-Catholic FBI Memo

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is joining nineteen other chief legal officers from around the nation to demand all information related to an anti-Catholic internal memo from a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Virginia to be released.

According to the letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray: the memorandum identifies “radical-traditionalist Catholic[s]” as potential “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.”

The memorandum deploys alarmingly detailed theological distinctions to distinguish between the Catholics whom the FBI deems acceptable, and those it does not. Among those beliefs which distinguish the bad Catholics from the good ones are a preference for “the Traditional Latin Mass and pre-Vatican II teachings,” and adherence to traditional Catholic teachings on sex and marriage (which the memorandum glibly describes as “anti-LGBTQ”)

The letter to Garland and Wray continues to point out alarming points found in the memo, after defining which Catholics are the dangerous ones, the memorandum proposes dealing

with those Catholics through “the development of sources with access,” including in “places of

worship.”In other words, the memorandum proposes recruiting Catholics to enter a sacred house of worship, talk to their fellow Catholics, and report those conversations back to the FBI so that the federal government can keep tabs on the bad Catholics.

