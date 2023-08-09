Ag Education Students Earn Certificates

Twenty-seven students from five schools in Kansas have been awarded the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificate. Of these, 27 were awarded the general certificate, six were awarded the animal science certificate and two were awarded the plant systems certificate. High schools with students earning certificates include Buhler, Centre, Cheney, Holton, and Republic County.

Students have completed requirements in the areas of classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and FFA. They have demonstrated excellence in agricultural knowledge, career readiness, and leadership development. Students must also maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher in all school courses to earn the certification.

“Students receiving these certificates are among the most well-rounded agricultural education students in the state,” said John Clark, the agriculture education teacher at Buhler High School. “This recognition isn’t based on one single activity or achievement but on meeting the criteria for several components showing diversity in agricultural knowledge and success in and out of the classroom.”

KDA is committed to establishing a dynamic and well-equipped workforce that meets the diverse needs of the agriculture industry today. “As agriculture continues to advance, there is a continued need for skilled young people to operate high-tech machinery on our dairies, ranches and farms, and technical specialists to provide research in agronomy, technology and animal science fields,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA marketing director. “Kansas agriculture is growing, and the industry requires a well-equipped workforce to help support that growth in our great state. We are proud of these young adults.”

These certificates have been endorsed by several industry organizations and employers.

Applications for the Kansas Agriculture Skills and Competencies Certificates are accepted each spring. To find more information, visit agriculture.ks.gov/AgEducation.