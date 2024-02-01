Ag Department Seeking Input

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking feedback from Kansans for the 2024 Custom Rates Survey to collect information on rates paid for agricultural custom work. The survey is administered through the K-State Land Use Survey Center and will be open through April 30, 2024.

According to the agency, this survey collects data on charges for ag custom work, feed preparation, and machinery rental. Whether you provide custom services or you hire custom services, knowing accurate, competitive prices is crucial for the sustainability of agricultural operations. Completion of the survey should take less than 15 minutes.

“We view the Kansas Custom Rates Survey as a very valuable tool for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to access as they consider contracts and agriculture service arrangements,” said Secretary Mike Beam. “KDA works to provide support and assistance to help make Kansas agriculture more successful, and we are pleased to partner with K-State to publish this biennial survey.”

The 2024 Kansas Custom Rates Survey is voluntary, anonymous and confidential. To complete the survey, please visit tinyurl.com/custom2024. If you are unable to complete the survey but wish to participate, please contact Dr. Leah Tsoodle, Director, Land Use Survey Center, at [email protected] or Tori Laird, KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing, at 785-564-6726 or [email protected] to receive a written survey or to complete the survey over the telephone.

The Custom Rates Survey is a collaborative effort between the KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing and the K-State Land Use Survey Center within the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.