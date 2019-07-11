AG Challenges Welfare Plan

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is challenging the governor’s welfare policy.

The “Wichita Eagle” reports that Schmidt is giving Governor Laura Kelly until tomorrow to drop the plan or he will go to court to seek a judge’s opinion on if the proposal is legal.

The governor’s plan calls for allowing some adults without children to get welfare even if they fail to meet work requirements.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families directed its employees in May to allow residents who haven’t followed the work requirements to get more than three months of welfare assistance