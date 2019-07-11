Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 63 °

BREAKING NEWS

AG Challenges Welfare Plan

MetroSourceJuly 11, 2019

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is challenging the governor’s welfare policy.

The “Wichita Eagle” reports that Schmidt is giving Governor Laura Kelly until tomorrow to drop the plan or he will go to court to seek a judge’s opinion on if the proposal is legal.

The governor’s plan calls for allowing some adults without children to get welfare even if they fail to meet work requirements.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families directed its employees in May to allow residents who haven’t followed the work requirements to get more than three months of welfare assistance

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

KSHSAA To Publish Football Playoff ...

TOPEKA, Kan. – When the 2018 Kansas State High School Activities Association football playoffs end...

July 11, 2019 Comments

Salina Convenience Stores Seized by...

Top News

July 11, 2019

Battery Charges For Salina Man

Kansas News

July 11, 2019

Road Spikes For Roadrunner

Kansas News

July 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Battery Charges For Salin...
July 11, 2019Comments
Road Spikes For Roadrunne...
July 11, 2019Comments
Unknown Culprit Cooks Car
July 11, 2019Comments
Record Number of Mosquito...
July 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH