Aftershocks take down Gutter Cat Gang, advance to TBT semis

AFTERSHOCKS 74, GUTTER CAT GANG 67

WICHITA, Kan. — Markis McDuffie scored 17 points, and the AfterShocks defeated the Gutter Cat Gang, 74-67, to earn their first-ever trip to the TBT semi-finals.

McDuffie went 4-for-6 from three-point land in the win for the AfterShocks, who connected on 12 of their 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

Darral Willis, Jr. contributed 15 points and five rebounds in the victory for the Wichita State alumni squad, which won four consecutive games in front of their home fans.

QJ Peterson led the way with 13 points in the losing effort for the Gutter Cat Gang, which blew a 10-point first half lead.