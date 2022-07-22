Aftershocks roll to first round TBT win, 83-52

WICHITA, Kan. — The home court advantage was clear, as the Aftershocks Wichita State alumni team rolled to a 83-52 win over We Are D3 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament Friday at Koch Arena.

“It was nice to get out to an early lead and keep it throughout the game,” said Conner Frankamp.

After jumping out to a 21-7 lead after the first period, it was abundantly clear who the better team was, but the Aftershocks didn’t let up. They kept pushing, extending their lead throughout the rest of the game to as much as 33 with 6:39 to go in the 4th.

The Aftershocks were lead by Samaje Haynes-Jones with 13 points. Three other Shox scored in double figures in the runaway, including Markis McDuffie with 12, Darral Willis Jr. with 11, and Conner Frankamp with 10.

The Aftershocks advance to the second round of TBT against the Air Raiders, the Texas Tech alumni team, at 7 PM on Saturday inside of Koch Arena.

GAME STATS