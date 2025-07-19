After Harvest Czech Festival is July 25-26

They will be rolling out the barrel again in Wilson, Kansas.

The Wilson After Harvest Czech Festival is one of the largest festivals in Ellsworth and Russell County Kansas. Hosted by the small rural community of Wilson, total population under 900, the festival is known to bring in thousands from all across Kansas and neighboring states.

The Czech Festival is organized by a committee under the City of Wilson, which is made up of individuals who have volunteered their time to plan, organize and be responsible for the operations of the Festival.

The mission of the festival is to promote and honor the Czech heritage, encourage community and family by providing programs and activities that are appealing and appropriate for all ages and to attract tourist to our small rural community therefore financially benefiting not only local businesses but surrounding community businesses as well.

Live entertainment includes the Joe Dolezal Band on Friday afternoon at 3pm. Flyover performs Friday night at 9pm while Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations supplies the tunes on Saturday night July 26th at 9pm.