African Delegation Explores Wheat Advantage in Kansas

Popping a kernel of wheat in your mouth for a quick chew to test quality is almost instinctive, whether you are a Kansas farmer or the leader of a major East African conglomerate. Exploring a shared emphasis on wheat quality, as well as exploring the U.S grain production, handling and marketing systems, was the goal of a Tanzanian trade delegation that traveled to Kansas earlier this week.

The team was organized by U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) with support from Kansas Wheat. Team members included two members of the Bakhresa Group, a diversified, family-owned and operated business in East Africa that operates in agro-processing, food and beverages, packaging, logistics, media, marine transport and more. Bakhresa is the largest grain milling company in East Africa with operations in nine countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

After starting their mission in South Dakota, the team traveled to Kansas and visited the USDA Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS), the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, and the IGP Institute. They also met with grain suppliers, handlers and exporters. The team aimed to gather firsthand information on U.S. wheat production and to gain a deeper understanding of the U.S. grain marketing system.

East Africa relies on imports of wheat to produce a wide range of daily read products, from traditional mandazi, a fried bread eaten for breakfast, to newly introduced products like instant noodles. Russia has historically supplied more than 50% of imports; however, companies like Bakhresa are exploring ways to diversify their suppliers.

The team went to Justin Knopf’s machine shop near Gypsum to discuss everything from tractors to the dynamics of working in a family-owned business. For Knopf, a fifth-generation farmer who works alongside his father and brother, connecting with customers not too far removed from himself in the grain supply chain gave him goosebumps.

“The relationships between U.S. farmers and these gentlemen running a family business providing flour and baked goods in East Africa are significant to me,” Knopf said. “It’s meaningful to know that they probably have very similar conversations on a day-to-day basis as my brother, dad and I have. Even though it’s a different type of business, the conversations and the values are the same.”

Of course, the Bakhresa team members eagerly reached into the bucket of U.S. hard red winter (HRW) wheat Knopf had ready, even chewing a kernel or two, and noting the wheat’s premium quality.

“They were very pleased with the wheat sample from my field and my farm,” Knopf said. “That’s very reaffirming, and it gives me more motivation and inspiration for that mindset of continuous improvement. We are making sure that we are producing this type of product that when a team like this visits our farm, they want to pop it in their mouth and sample it.”

That positive impression carried through to an immediate sale. At the end of their visit to Kansas, Bakhresa purchased 5,000 metric tons (MT) (nearly 184,000 bushels) of U.S. hard red winter (HRW) for use in their Durban, South Africa mill.

From Kansas, the team will continue on to visit export facilities in Houston before attending an international baking exposition in Nevada. The Bakhresa leaders will return home having gained valuable insights into U.S. wheat quality, production and marketing systems, which will foster new connections and future business partnerships. For farmers like Knopf, missions like this one underscore the importance of considering the needs of international customers when making decisions on his farm.

“I am grateful because I learn something every time that we host a trade team or international visitors on our farm,” Knopf said. “I like to hear about what’s on their mind, what’s important in their business and their values, because that matters to me.”

“The team members were very knowledgeable, incredibly intelligent and asked great questions. They are the type of people that I would like to learn from and do business with.”

