African Children’s Choir Coming to Salina

The African Children’s Choir is marking over four decades of transforming lives through the power of music, education and hope. As they embark on a tour of more than 100 cities, the Choir will continue to captivate audiences with their heartwarming performances with a show that blends traditional hymns and African cultural sounds, while sharing stories of God’s faithfulness through joyful worship.

Comprised of children ages 8 to 10, all from vulnerable backgrounds across Africa, the African Children’s Choir serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and potential of Africa’s future leaders. Each child in the Choir has faced significant hardship, often with limited access to education. Yet, through the Choir, these children gain life-changing opportunities for education and personal growth, becoming beacons of hope for their communities.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” says Choir Manager, Tina Sipp. “These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”

The Choir invites communities to experience their performances and be part of their mission to bring hope through music. No tickets are required, though donations are appreciated to continue the Choir’s impactful work.

The African Children’s Choir is more than just a choir. It’s part of a larger, international, Christian organization called Music for Life, which provides thousands of impoverished children throughout Africa with the education, discipleship, and leadership skills needed to rise above their conditions so they can bring positive, lasting change to their families, communities, and countries.

For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com

Salina Performance Schedule

Sunday, November 23 – 8:15, 9:45, 11:15 AM

The Ark Church Salina

2020 S. Ohio St.

Salina, KS 67401





First Covenant Church

2625 E Magnolia Rd

Sunday, November 23 – 7:00 PM

Friday, November 28 – 7:00 PM

Salina First United Methodist

122 N Eighth St

Salina, KS 67401

Photo Credit: Sarah Wanyana