AFC Playoff Road Map

The Baltimore Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC, and the first round bye. Likewise, the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the three seed. Outside of those two seeds, every other playoff spot in the AFC is still up for grabs. The Chiefs could potentially play any one of five different teams depending on the results of the NFL’s Week 18 schedule.

Five key games remain to determine the AFC’s Playoff Bracket:

Saturday at 3:30 PM, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Saturday at 7:15 PM, Houston at Indianapolis

Sunday at 12:00 PM, Jacksonville at Tennessee

Sunday at 3:23 PM, Denver at Las Vegas

Sunday at 7:20 PM, Buffalo at Miami

The table below can be used to map out the potential seeds and playoff matchups.