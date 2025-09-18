Aerobatic Championships Headed Back to Salina

Some of the best stunt pilots in the world are headed back to Salina. The U.S. National Aerobatic Championships return to Salina beginning next week.

The premier event for the International Aerobatic Club is scheduled September 28th – October 3rd. Practice dates are September 24th – 27th.

Some of the best aerobatic pilots in the nation will be flying their airplanes in loops, rolls, dives, stalls and turns. Each flight is thoroughly planned to ensure the highest levels of safety while testing the abilities of both pilot and airplane.

The flights are judged for precision and excellence.

A separate championship for the the top 10 competitors in the Unlimited and Advanced category will take place. Music and smoke are part of this event and the public can attend this and any other flights during the week as observers at no cost.

Public viewing for the event will be near Fossett Plaza located off of Beechcraft Road.

Details for the championships can be found at: www.iac.org/nationals

Photo via International Aerobatic Club