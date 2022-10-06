Aerobatic Championship Event Culminating

As a competition featuring some of the best aerobatic pilots in the world is winding down in Salina, one of the most visible events is planned for Friday afternoon.

The U.S. National Aerobatic Championships have been basing at the Salina Regional Airport all week. It began Sunday and ends on Friday.

Some of the best aerobatic pilots in the nation have been flying their airplanes in loops, rolls, dives, stalls and turns. Each flight is thoroughly planned to ensure the highest levels of safety while testing the abilities of both pilot and airplane.

The flights are judged for precision and excellence. The top finishers in the advanced category earn berths on the U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team that will compete in the 2023 World Aerobatic Championships to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October and November of 2023.

One of the most visible events, featuring 10 of the best pilots, takes place Friday afternoon. A separate championship for the Four Minute Freestyle takes place on Friday, October 7. Only the top 10 competitors in the Unlimited and Advanced category are invited to fly in this event. Music and smoke are part of this event and the public can attend at no cost. Public viewing for the event will be near Fossett Plaza located off of Beechcraft Road. It is scheduled from 1pm – 3pm.

Details for the championships can be found at: www.iac.org/nationals