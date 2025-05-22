Aero Plains Taking Off

Officials gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate the first phase of one of the newest neighborhoods in Salina. A ribbon cutting, followed by an open house, signified the first major milestone of the Aero Plains project, located near the Salina Regional Airport.

Derek Lee is part of the ownership group. He tells KSAL News there are 50 townhomes complete, with another 100 soon to follow.

Lee says the new townhomes are move-in ready. Buyers can choose between three floor plans, named after makes of business jets, Lear, Citation, and Gulfstream.

The townhomes are all energy efficient, handicap accessible, and landscaped. Each is around1,000 square feet, to more than 1,500. Each has a two vehicle garage, with an underground storm shelter. They are priced at $199,000 and $229,000, respectively.

Streets are part of the aviation theme. They are named after Salina native and former NASA astronaut Steve Hawley, legendary aviators Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh, and Tim Rogers, the recently retired executive director of the Salina Airport Authority.

Lee says the neighborhood is conveniently located in area of Salina where there is a lot of job growth right now.

Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz told KSAL News Aero Plains is helping to fill a housing gap which exists in Salina.

Lee says about 20 of the townhomes are already sold. While Aero Plains will someday contain 150 homes, there is room for a total of 350.