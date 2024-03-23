Advocating For Kansas Tourism

Members of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas recently traveled to Washington, D.C., as part of the U.S. Travel Association’s Destination Capitol Hill.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Kansas contingent engaged in productive discussions with Senator Jerry Moran, Congressman Jake LaTurner, and Congresswoman Sharice Davids, as well as staff members from the offices of Senator Roger Marshall, Congressman Ron Estes, and Congressman Tracey Mann.

The topics of discussion included reducing Visa wait times, with a specific focus on its impact on World Cup visitors, addressing FAA challenges, and advocating for the appointment of the Assistant Secretary of Travel and Tourism. These discussions are crucial for ensuring a thriving tourism industry in Kansas and beyond.

Julie Roller Weeks from the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau highlighted the significance of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, Abilene’s most-visited tourism attraction. She emphasized the importance of engaging with elected officials to underscore the attraction’s impact on the community and to raise awareness of the adverse effects of government shutdowns on Abilene’s small businesses. Additionally, discussions included the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law challenges and Congressional Designated Spending requests for community projects.

The group also visited the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial during their visit.

Photo via Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau

Pictured during the visit are Jim Zaleski (City of Parsons & Labette County Economic Development and Tourism), Senator Jerry Moran, Melissa Dixon (Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau), Megan Welsh (Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau), Alan Carr (Visit Kansas City Kansas), Holly Loften (Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau), and Julie Roller Weeks (Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau).