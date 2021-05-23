Advocating for Civil Rights in Ike’s White House

The first African-America to serve on a U.S. President’s executive staff will be the topic of discussion at a virtual event at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene this week.

According to the organization, this month’s Lunch & Learn program will focus on E. Frederic Morrow, the first African-American to serve as a member of the White House executive staff. An ardent supporter of civil rights, Mr. Morrow was frustrated with the “lukewarm stand” of the Eisenhower Administration in reference to the movement.

Dr. John H. Morrow, Jr., Franklin Professor of History at the University of Georgia and nephew of E. Frederic Morrow, will moderate a discussion on Mr. Morrow’s life. The conversation will focus on Mr. Morrow’s White House years while touching on aspects of his personal life.

Dr. John H. Morrow, Jr., is the Franklin and Saye Professor of History at the University of Georgia, where he specializes in the history of war and society and Modern European history. In his 50-year career as a professor and administrator, he has received several awards for teaching. Morrow has served as a consultant for numerous national museums. His numerous books and articles on the First World War culminated in the honor of the 2019 Pritzker Military Museum and Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing, which is awarded to a living author for a significant body of work dedicated to enriching the understanding of military history and affairs.

Joining Dr. Morrow will be Dr. Michael Birkner of Gettysburg College and Mr. Phillip Cunningham of the Amistad Research Center. Birkner is Professor of History at Gettysburg College. He is the author or editor of 14 books and many articles on 19th and 20th century American social and political history. Cunningham is the Head of Research Services at the Amistad Research Center.

The event will be this Thursday, May 27th, at noon central time.