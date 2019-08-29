Advanced Screening of New Ken Burns Documentary “Country Music”

Several advanced screenings of the new Ken Burns documentary “Country Music” are planned in several cities across Kansas, including in Salina,

The 16-Hour documentary “Country Music” chronicles the history of country music, from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and Many More.

“Country Music” premiers on PBS stations on September 16th.

In advance of the premiere, several advanced screenings are planned.

SALINA SCREENING EVENT

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 3

TIME:

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Band & Cash Bar – Morgan Wilk & Band

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Screening of Kansas Country and Country Music & Cash Bar

*Attendees are free to explore the museum at no charge.

PLACE: Rolling Hills Zoo Wildlife Museum – Conference Center

625 N. Hedville Rd.

Salina, Kan.

ARKANSAS CITY SCREENING EVENT

Thirsty Thursday

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 12

TIME:

5 p.m. – Doors Open – Cash Bar

5:30 to 6:30 – Band & Cash Bar – Jared Brown and the Dirt Road Misfits

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Screening of Kansas Country and Country Music & Cash Bar

PLACE: The Burford Theatre

In addition to Burns’s “Country Music” a similar work called “Kansas Country”, a documentary produced by Wichita’s PBS station KPTS Channel 8, will air on Sept. 13th and on Sept. 19th. “Kansas Country“ is all about Kansas’ contribution to country music from the beginning until now. It’s a fast-paced, informative, and entertaining 30-minute documentary that includes interviews with stars such as Johnny Western and Logan Mize. This film includes fascinating history that explains the key role Kansas has played in the development of the country genre.