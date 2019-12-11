Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 39 °

Advanced Citizens’ Academy Applications Now Available

Jeremy BohnDecember 11, 2019

Applications are now being accepted for the Advanced Citizens’ Academy being run through the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Kochanowski tells KSAL News that the applications are now available and being accepted through the end of 2019.

The one requirement to apply for these classes is that applicants must have gone through the basic Citizens’ Academy classes first.

Kochanowski says that the classes run from Feb. 5-March 25, 2020.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department. Or they can be accessed online here: http://www.salina-ks.gov/CitizensPoliceAcademy

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Supreme Court to Hear Salina Case

The Kansas Supreme Court later this month will hear an appeal in a Saline County case involving  a ...

December 11, 2019 Comments

Stolen Truck Found in Central Salin...

Kansas News

December 11, 2019

Advanced Citizens’ Academy Ap...

Kansas News

December 11, 2019

A Split Decision For Sacred Heart I...

Sports News

December 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Truck Found in Cen...
December 11, 2019Comments
Advanced Citizens’ ...
December 11, 2019Comments
Saline County Jail
Town Hall to Discuss Sali...
December 10, 2019Comments
Amy Grant Coming to Salin...
December 10, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH