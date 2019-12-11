Advanced Citizens’ Academy Applications Now Available

Applications are now being accepted for the Advanced Citizens’ Academy being run through the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Kochanowski tells KSAL News that the applications are now available and being accepted through the end of 2019.

The one requirement to apply for these classes is that applicants must have gone through the basic Citizens’ Academy classes first.

Kochanowski says that the classes run from Feb. 5-March 25, 2020.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department. Or they can be accessed online here: http://www.salina-ks.gov/CitizensPoliceAcademy