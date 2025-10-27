Advance Voting Continues at Slow Pace

Advance voting for the November general election continues this week across Kansas, including locally in Salina. Mail ballots are being sent in, and in-office advanced voting continues through election day eve.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices, satellite voting locations, or via mail. The last day to apply for an advanced ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 28th. The last day to vote in advance in person is Monday, November 3rd, at noon.

Voters can cast ballots at the Saline County Clerk’s Office 8 am – 5 pm daily all this week through Friday. Additionally, the office will be open 10 am – 2 pm Saturday for in person advanced voting. In person advance voting ends at noon, on Monday, November 3rd.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss tells KSAL News so far advance voting has been slow, but steady. As of Monday afternoon 588 people have voted in person at her office, and she has also received 191 ballots in the mail.

According to Doss, about 700 mail in ballots have been sent out. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 28th. To be counted, all mail ballots must be postmarked no later than November 4th. They must be received in the mail by Friday, November 7th at 5 pm. Mail ballots can also be returned in person to Doss’s office, or the drop off box at the Salina City / County Building by 7 pm Election Day Tuesday.

Doss says at the current pace, voter turnout would be just three percent.

Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance.

Here are some things those who plan on voting need to know:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Last day to request an Advance Ballot by Mail

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Advance Voting in Office 10 AM – 2 PM at Saline County Clerk’s Office

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Daylight Savings Time Ends Fall Back

Monday, November 3, 2025 Advance Voting in Office ends at Noon

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 GENERAL ELECTION DAY (Polls open 7 AM – 7 PM)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Sick/Disable may still carry out ballot

Candidates on the ballot in Salina include:

Salina City Commission

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

Salina USD 305

Amy Freelove

Gabe Grant

Dana Johnson

Rebecca Lynn Norlin

Bonnie Schamberger

While Norlin’s name will be on the ballot, she has indicated that she has dropped out of the race.