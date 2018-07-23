Salina, KS

Advance Voting Begins Tuesday

Todd PittengerJuly 23, 2018

Advance voting for the primary election is underway across Kansas.

Locally, starting Tuesday, Saline County residents can vote early at the Saline County Clerk’s Office.

Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building during normal business hours. Additionally, the office will be open for voters on Saturday, August 4th from 10am till 2pm.

The final day for advance voting is August 6th at noon.

The primary election is August 7th. Polls will be open from 7am till 7 pm.

