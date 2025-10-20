Advance voting for the November general election begins this week across Kansas, including locally in Saline County. Mail ballots starting being sent last week, and in-office advanced voting begins Monday.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations, or via mail. The last day to apply for an advanced ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 28th.

Each individual clerk’s office sets it own in-office voting hours. In-office advance voting is open this week at the Saline County Clerk’s office. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building at 300 W, Ash during normal business hours.

Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. The final day for in-office advance voting is Monday, November 3rd, at noon.

Here are some things those who plan on voting need to know:

Monday, October 20, 2025 In Office Advance Voting Begins

Monday, October 27, 2025 General campaign finance report deadline for 1st class city candidates.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Last day to request an Advance Ballot by Mail

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Advance Voting in Office 10 AM – 2 PM

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Daylight Savings Time Ends Fall Back

Monday, November 3, 2025 Advance Voting in Office ends at Noon

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 GENERAL ELECTION DAY (Polls open 7 AM – 7 PM)

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Sick/Disable may still carry out ballot

Candidates on the ballot in Salina include:

Salina City Commission

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

Salina USD 305

Amy Freelove

Gabe Grant

Dana Johnson

Rebecca Lynn Norlin

Bonnie Schamberger

While Norlin’s name will be on the ballot, she has indicated that she has dropped out of the race.