Adoption Special at Animal Shelter

An abundance of dogs is prompting a special at the Salina Animal Shelter.

Adoption fees at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. 2nd St., are half price through Thursday.

According to the City of Salina, adopted pets will be:

Spayed/neutered

Micro-chipped

Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines

Wormed

Flea-treated

Salina Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday-10 a.m.-2 p.m.To view adoptable pets, visit www.salinaanimalservices.com/adoptions. For more information call (785) 826-6535.