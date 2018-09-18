Adoption Special at Animal Shelter

An abundance of dogs is prompting a special at the Salina Animal Shelter.
Adoption fees at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. 2nd St., are half price through Thursday.
According to the City of Salina, adopted pets will be:
- Spayed/neutered
- Micro-chipped
- Vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines
- Wormed
- Flea-treated
Salina Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday-10 a.m.-2 p.m.To view adoptable pets, visit www.salinaanimalservices.com/adoptions. For more information call (785) 826-6535.