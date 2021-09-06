Salina, KS

Adjustment to Salina Bus Route

Todd PittengerSeptember 6, 2021

A slight adjustment to the CityGo Purple Route will take place starting this week on Tuesday.

According to OCCK Transportation, because of the increased population of K-State Salina students, the stop at K-State Salina, 2310 Centennial, will once again be a regular stop on the CityGo Purple Route.  Previously this stop was by request only.

The Regular Route will stop at :40 after each hour each day during normal operating hours.  Those hours are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m on Saturday.  The Peak Route will stop at :10 after each hour, during peak times of 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A CityGo Familiarization class is also available to passengers interested in learning about riding the bus.  The next class will be held on September 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.  More information and sign ups can be found at www.salinacitygo.com under Guide & Go Travel Training.

The website and maps will be updated soon with these changes.

