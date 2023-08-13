Addiction Panel Discussion Planned

The public is invited to participate in an education community panel at a Salina School on the topic of addiction.

The event is planned for August 29th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the South Middle School Cafeteria.

Community advocates will share their expertise on addiction, brain development, mental health, and healthy lifestyle choices. Local panel experts will present information and answer questions during an open forum.

Agencies scheduled to attend include:

CKF Addiction Treatment

Salina Public Schools

Salina Police Department

Saint Francis Ministries

Tammy Walker Cancer Center

This educational event is designed to help participants become aware of the impact of addiction.

All students, parents, and interested community members are welcome and encouraged to attend. It’s an opportunity to connect to community resources, and get answers to questions.