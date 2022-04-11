Active Weather Day Anticipated Tuesday

A very active weather day expected for Tuesday, with catastrophic wildfires possible to the west and significant severe weather possible to the east.

According to the National Weather Service, severe Thunderstorms possible along and east of the Turnpike. Further west, drier conditions will persist but high winds will create very dangerous fire conditions through Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

There will be an enhanced risk of severe weather from just east of the Salina area stretching into Missouri. Prior to the onset of severe weather sustained wind in excess of 50 mph is anticipated.

