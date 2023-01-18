Saline County is planning a workshop on security, which will include active shooter training.

The Saline County Department of Emergency Management, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency invite you to attend an Active Shooter Security Workshop, February 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Webster Conference Center Chapel in Salina.

Topics include:

• Active Shooter Preparedness, Chuck Clanahan, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

• Crisis Communication, Melissa McCoy, Saline County Public Information Officer

• See Something Say Something, Chuck Clanahan, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

• Tactical First Aid, Jim Hughes, Saline County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Patrol

• AED Registry, Shane Pearson, Fire Department Deputy Chief

Registration is limited to 150 people. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided.

