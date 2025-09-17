Active Shooter Drill Planned

An active shooter drill is planned Friday at a Salina non-profit organization that provides behavioral health services.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center, in collaboration with the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff, and Saline County Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter drill. The scenario will provide a simulated emergency situation and allow law enforcement and employees alike to react to the situation.

There will be increased first responder activity in the area of the facility at 809 Elmhurst, but it is just a drill.

The exercise will last most of the day.