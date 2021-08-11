ACTIVE AMBER ALERT – Nina R Senkbeil

Update 4:04pm CST:

The vehicle the black Jeep Cherokee 852-FGX was located unoccupied in Fall River KS, Greenwood County and both Nina and Jacob Senkbeil are still missing.

Fall River, Kansas, where the Jeep was abandoned and the Senkbeils were last seen, is 74 miles east of Wichita on Highway 400, but the whereabouts of the child and father are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

An Amber Alert has been issued for six-year-old Nina R Senkbeil of Chanute. Senkbeil is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes, 4’0 and 75 lbs. She was last seen wearing: Shirt: white Tweetie Bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color, Nike shoes pink and black in color.

She is suspected to be with father, Jacob Senkbeil, a 5’9 white male with brown hair and blue eyes who weighs 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing green shirt, blue jeans, and a blue and orange ball cap. The following is a statement from the Chanute Police Department:

At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park, in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, or suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.