Acquaintance, Burglary Through a Window

An aggravated burglary occurred May 25th on the 900th block of N 13th. The victim 19-year old female, heard banging on her residential door from a known acquaintance.

The victim did not respond to opening the door and later heard the suspect inside her home.

The suspect, 18-year old Haiden Briscoe was harassing the victim on the phone, before cutting through a screen window entering the victim’s home. Briscoe stole 3-4 baseball caps and a hoodie from the residence.

Briscoe was charged with aggravated battery, harassment by telephone, theft and criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.