Accused Wrestling Coach Facing Additional Charge

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Salina man with creating child sexual abuse materials.

According to the US Department of Justice, the former high school wrestling coach was initially charged through complaint on three criminal counts then prosecutors pursued an additional

count at indictment after the discovery of a fourth alleged victim.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Ryan Brungardt is charged with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Brungardt is a former wrestling coach for Salina Central High School in Salina. He is accused of clandestinely using a cellphone to record minors while they showered in a locker room during the

Tournament of Champions, a wrestling tournament which was held at Newton High School in January 2024.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Salina Police Department, and Newton Police Department are investigating the case.

Investigators are reviewing additional seized cellphone videos suspected to have been recorded at wrestling meets and tournaments in Newton, Hays, Garden City, and Salina, Kansas during the 2023- 2024 wrestling season. Anyone who believes they witnessed crimes or suspicious activity at these events is asked to contact the KBI at (785) 600-8790 or report at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar