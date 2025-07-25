Accused Killer, Kidnapper Makes First Court Appearance

The man accused of killing two family members and kidnapping a two-year-old from Topeka is fighting extradition back to Kansas.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Barnshaw was in court in Illinois yesterday, contesting his return to Topeka. He’s charged with the murders of his sister, Ashley Brown, and another relative, Sean Thornton, last Sunday at a home on Northeast Wabash Avenue in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

After the murders, Barnshaw allegedly took his nephew with him back to Illinois where the child was found shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.