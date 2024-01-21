Accumulating Ice Possible

More inclement winter weather, this time in the form of freezing rain and accumulating ice, is possible across some areas of Central Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, confidence continues to increase in freezing rain impacting parts of the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Light freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet and freezing drizzle will impact much of the area. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible in some areas.

Hazardous travel is likely in areas that receive freezing rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for areas of South Central and Southeast Kansas from Sunday night through noon Monday.

Another round of rain/freezing rain moves in Monday evening into Tuesday, but more uncertainty exists in this band of precipitation as temperatures hover near freezing..