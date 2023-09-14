Acclaimed Composer to Host Bethany Strings Day

An internationally known and critically acclaimed composer and conductor will host a musical event at Bethany College.

According to the school, Kirt Mosier will host the Bethan College Strings Day, and will be joined in conducting some of the pieces by Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music at Bethany.

Strings Day at Bethany College promises to be a remarkable musical experience, bringing together talented students from various high schools in the region. Represented schools include:

Dodge City High School

Garden City High School

Maize South High School

Salina Central High School

Wichita Heights High School

Wichita Northeast Magnet High School

Wichita Southeast High School

Kirt Mosier, conductor of the Lee’s Summit Symphony and former artistic director of the Kansas City Youth Symphony, brings a wealth of experience and artistry to the event. He has conducted numerous performances with international orchestras at prestigious venues worldwide, including New York’s Carnegie Hall, Reykjavik Iceland’s Harpa Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein and MuTH Concert Halls, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, and Australia’s famed Sydney Opera House.

Mosier’s impressive career also includes two national composition awards and commissions for renowned organizations like the Portland Ballet Company of Portland, Maine. He recently received the Joanna Nichols Artist In Residence Grant by the Taipei American School and is currently the Artist In Residence in Taipei, Taiwan.

Keith Dodson, Assistant Professor of Music at Bethany College, will join Mosier in conducting some of the pieces. Dodson brings his expertise and passion for music to the event, enriching the students’ musical experience.

The Bethany College community and the public are invited to attend this enriching musical event. Admission to the concert is free, and no tickets are required. All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music, and to celebrate the talent of young musicians from the region under the guidance of conductors Mosier and Dodson.

Bethany Strings Day will take place on September 21st, at 2:30 PM in the Stroble-Gibson Gymnasium on the college campus.