Accidental Shooting on Coronado Heights

A Salina man suffers a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Coronado Heights late Tuesday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the left shoulder while handling a 40-caliber pistol.

Deputies say alcohol played a role in the incident that took place atop the high spot in southern Saline County when the man fired a couple of rounds.

A friend drove him to his parents home in Salina – they took him to the emergency room where he was treated and then left. His name was not released.