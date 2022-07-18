Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 68 °

Accident on I-135 Sends One to Hospital

KSAL StaffJuly 18, 2022

A single-vehicle accident on I-135 Monday morning sent a Salina man to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that deputies responded to the accident around 1:50 a.m. Monday south of Salina.

The driver, 31-year-old James Coffman, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and hit an inside guardrail. His 2001 Dodge Caravan then went acorss the road and came to rest in a ditch. Hayes said Coffman then walked about 100 yards away from the vehicle and was found lying in the grass.

Officials from McPherson County were the first to find Coffman, and he was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Search for Pursuit Suspect Ongoing

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect who led deputies on a failed pursuit...

July 18, 2022 Comments

Man With Multiple Warrants Arrested...

Kansas News

July 18, 2022

Accident on I-135 Sends One to Hosp...

Kansas News

July 18, 2022

Man Tries to Bite Officer

Kansas News

July 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Search for Pursuit Suspec...
July 18, 2022Comments
Man With Multiple Warrant...
July 18, 2022Comments
Accident on I-135 Sends O...
July 18, 2022Comments
Man Tries to Bite Officer
July 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra