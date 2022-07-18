Accident on I-135 Sends One to Hospital

A single-vehicle accident on I-135 Monday morning sent a Salina man to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that deputies responded to the accident around 1:50 a.m. Monday south of Salina.

The driver, 31-year-old James Coffman, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and hit an inside guardrail. His 2001 Dodge Caravan then went acorss the road and came to rest in a ditch. Hayes said Coffman then walked about 100 yards away from the vehicle and was found lying in the grass.

Officials from McPherson County were the first to find Coffman, and he was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries.