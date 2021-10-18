Salina, KS

Accident Leaves Three Injured

KSAL StaffOctober 18, 2021

A failure to yield led to a two-vehicle accident and a few injuries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday morning around 9, the collision occurred at the intersection of Delaware Ave. and Indian Rock Lane.

A 1998 Buick LeSabre was going west on Indian Rock and failed to yield for a 2019 Nissan Sentra going north on Delaware.

The LeSabre had heavy passenger side damage, and the Sentra had extensive front-end damage. A wrecker took both vehicles away from the scene.

Robert Pulkrabeck, the Salina man driving the LeSabre and passengers from both vehicles were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for minor injuries. The Salina woman driving the Sentra was uninjured.

Pulkrabeck was cited for failure to yield right of way, and a passenger in the Sentra was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

