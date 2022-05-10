Salina, KS

Accident Injures Three

KSAL StaffMay 10, 2022

Three people were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Salina on Monday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11:30 a.m., a 79-year old woman driving a 2007 Buick LaCrosse tried to turn west on State St. and instead hit a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck headed south on Broadway.

The driver of the pickup, a 62-year-old female, and a passenger in the Buick, an 81-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital alongside the woman driving the Buick.

Both vehicles had sizable damage and were towed.

The woman driving the Buick was cited for failing to yield right of way.

 

