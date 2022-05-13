Salina, KS

Accident Injures One

KSAL StaffMay 13, 2022

A 21-year-old Salina man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck was going north on Highland at 11:40 a.m. when it pulled out in front of a 2009 Lexus IS 250 going west on Claflin and hit it.

The 58-year-old man driving the truck from Hill City, Kansas, was uninjured. The driver of the Lexus was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS with undisclosed injuries.

The Lexus was also towed from the scene.

The man driving the truck was cited for failure to yield, while the driver of the Lexus was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

 

