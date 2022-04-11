Salina, KS

Accident in Salina Leads to Life-Threatening Injuries

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2022

A motorcyclist who was ejected from his bike in an accident Saturday evening was taken to Wichita for life-threatening injuries.

Kevin Redetzke, 44, was northbound in the 100 block of Broadway in Salina around 5 p.m. when his motorcycle hit a 2006 GMC Envoy that pulled out in front of him.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Redetzke was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered apparent life-threatening injuries.

Redetzke was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS and then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Tonniges said no citations have been filed, and there are no updates on Redetzke’s status at this time.

 

