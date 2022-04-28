Salina, KS

Accident Ejects Motorcyclist, Arrest Made

KSAL StaffApril 28, 2022

A motorcyclist was taken to Salina Regional Health Center after an accident Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11:55 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze rear-ended a 1977 Kawasaki motorcycle as both were going north on Ohio near North Street.

Edward Mueller, a 66-year-old Salina man, was ejected from his motorcycle and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not reported. Lisa Page, the 52-year-old female driver of the Cruze, was arrested for driving while revoked.

Both the car and motorcycle were towed from the scene.

