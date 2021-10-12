Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 58 °

Accident After Run Red Light

KSAL StaffOctober 12, 2021

A run red light has led to injuries for a few Salina residents.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a two-vehicle accident happened yesterday morning around 11:55 at the intersection of Ninth Street and Crawford Street.

A 2012 Ford F150 going east on Crawford allegedly ran a red light and hit a 2020 Ford Expedition going south on Ninth.

The 56-year-old Solomon man driving the F150 had undisclosed injuries, and the 33-year-old Salina woman driving the Expedition had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. A 10-year-old passenger in the F150 was uninjured.

Both vehicles suffered front-end damage, and a wrecker pulled them from the scene.

The Solomon man was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Accident After Run Red Light

A run red light has led to injuries for a few Salina residents. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forreste...

October 12, 2021 Comments

Man Abandons Scene After Crash

Top News

October 12, 2021

Drug Take Back Event Planned in Sal...

Kansas News

October 12, 2021

Motorcyclist Hits Deer

Kansas News

October 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Accident After Run Red Li...
October 12, 2021Comments
Drug Take Back Event Plan...
October 12, 2021Comments
Motorcyclist Hits Deer
October 12, 2021Comments
Kobach: FBI Has No Jurisd...
October 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices