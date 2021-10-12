Accident After Run Red Light

A run red light has led to injuries for a few Salina residents.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a two-vehicle accident happened yesterday morning around 11:55 at the intersection of Ninth Street and Crawford Street.

A 2012 Ford F150 going east on Crawford allegedly ran a red light and hit a 2020 Ford Expedition going south on Ninth.

The 56-year-old Solomon man driving the F150 had undisclosed injuries, and the 33-year-old Salina woman driving the Expedition had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. A 10-year-old passenger in the F150 was uninjured.

Both vehicles suffered front-end damage, and a wrecker pulled them from the scene.

The Solomon man was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.