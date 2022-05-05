AC Unit Taken From Business

Salina Police are investigating a theft of an air conditioning unit from Tuesday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 5 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, a used air conditioning unit was stolen from Waddles Heating and Cooling, located at 346 N. Ninth Street. The unit was in the back of the building and was not in use at the time.

Video surveillance footage shows an unknown male pull a box truck up to the back of the business. He enters the building and later exits with the unit.

The unit is valued at $1,500.

Employees of the business told police that this was not the first case of thefts of old air units from the property.