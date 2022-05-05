Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 50 °

AC Unit Taken From Business

KSAL StaffMay 5, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a theft of an air conditioning unit from Tuesday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 5 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, a used air conditioning unit was stolen from Waddles Heating and Cooling, located at 346 N. Ninth Street. The unit was in the back of the building and was not in use at the time.

Video surveillance footage shows an unknown male pull a box truck up to the back of the business. He enters the building and later exits with the unit.

The unit is valued at $1,500.

Employees of the business told police that this was not the first case of thefts of old air units from the property.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

AC Unit Taken From Business

Salina Police are investigating a theft of an air conditioning unit from Tuesday. Police Capt. Pa...

May 5, 2022 Comments

Don’t Fence Me In: Virtual Fe...

Farming News

May 5, 2022

Hernandez named Player of the Year ...

Sports News

May 4, 2022

‘As frustrating as it gets...

Sports News

May 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

AC Unit Taken From Busine...
May 5, 2022Comments
Dwight Yoakam Coming to S...
May 4, 2022Comments
New Stage Celebration Set
May 4, 2022Comments
SES Senior Receives Cash ...
May 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra