AC Coils, Paving Equipment Recovered

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is requesting felony theft charges against two Salina men following an investigation of a theft from Pestinger Heating and Air.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that staff at Pestingers on East Avenue A were reviewing surveillance video and discovered that on Monday evening someone had removed four copper coils and an AC motor from a recycle bin.

The vehicle description of a silver Ford F150 led deputies to a home in the 700 block of North 3rd Street and the discovery of additional stolen items from Bergkamp Inc. that occurred in early July.

Authorities allege that 32-year-old Justin Hayes and 24-year-old Christian Ellison removed over $7,000 in paving equipment and batteries from Bergkamp’s East Ave A facility.

Both men are now facing possible felony theft charges in connection to the two cases.