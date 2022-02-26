Abilene’s Tucker Cell Captures 2nd State Title! McClanahan Finishes 2nd

Trent Sanchez February 26, 2022

pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Tucker Cell picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin 4A Teams Scores Tonganoxie 136 Augusta 127.5 Andale 111 (Team Champion in 2021) Rose Hill 105 Chanute 78 Colby 66.5 Ottawa 64 Scott City 63 Abilene 59.5 NCKL Concordia 56 NCKL Clay Center 53.5 NCKL Holton 52 Wamego 50.5 NCKL Abilene Cowboys 120 #4 Christopher McClanahan, Junior 25-6 (Abilene Regional Champion) First Round – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 26-6 WBF 1:46 over Robert Crooks, Sr. (Ottawa) 14-12

Quarterfinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 27-6 WBF 3:46 Cason Wyrick, Fr. (Labette County) 34-6

Semifinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 WBF 4:09 over #3 Colton Miller, Sr. (Andale) 33-14

State Championship – #1 Marcus Terry, Jr. (Augusta) 25-0 wins Dec. 5-4 Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7 126 #5 Cooper Wuthnow, Senior 30-11(4th Abilene Regional) First Round – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-11 won Dec. 7-2 over #6 Brody Gomez, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 26-4

Quarterfinals – Kaven Bartlett, Jr. (Louisburg) 28-8 won Dec. 4-2 OT over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-12

Wrestlebacks Consolation – Cooper Wuthnow (Ab.) 32-12 won Dec. 3-2 over AJ Schaffer, So. (Garnett, Anderson Co.) 34-11

Consy Qtrs – Ryan Pankov, Jr. (Paola) 29-9 WBF :34 over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 132 #1 Tucker Cell, Sophomore 35-1 (State Champ 113 ’21, Abilene Regional Champion) First Round – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 36-1 WBF 4:16 over TJ Taylor, Sr. (Iola) 28-7

Quarterfinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 37-1 WBF :37 over Nakos Benton, Sr. (Baldwin) 29-9

Semifinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 38-1 WBF 2:17 over #2 Trey Dillow, Jr. (Chanute) 40-6

State Championship – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 38-1 39-1 WBF 4:36 over #5 Noah Bailey, So. (Tonganoxie) 33-9 145 #6 Braden Wilson, Junior 30-7 (6th State ’21 at 138, 2nd Abilene Regional) First Round – Braden Willson (Abilene) 31-7 won by Dec. 8-3 over Lennox Vann, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 21-15

2nd Round – #4 Parker Guge, So. (Ottawa) 30-2 won MD 13-2 over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 31-8

Wrestlebacks Consolation – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-8 won MD 10-0 Collin Pearson, Sr. (McPherson) 32-12

Consy Qtrs. – Thomas McIntyre, So. (Wamego) 22-7 won Dec. 3-1 over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9 Chapman Irish 106 Julius Raygoza, Freshman 13-15 (4th Abilene Regional) First Round – #4 Kaiden Powell, Fr. (Paola) 35-3 WBF 1:02 over Julius Raygoza (Chapman) 13-16

Consolation – Korbyn Newberry, Fr. (Columbus) 21-14 WBF 2:47 over Julius Raygoza Chapman 13-17 152 Justin Wisner-McClane, Junior 23-6 (4th Abilene Regional) First Round – #2 Keegan Beavers, Sr. (Rose Hill) 41-1 won MD 13-1 over Justin Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 23-7

Consolation – Justing Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 242-7 Won Dec. 5-1 over Trenton Smith, Sr. (Columbus) 29-12

Wrestlebacks consolation – Adam Mendoza, Jr. (Hugoton) 41-9 lost MD 10-2 over Justin Wisner-McClane (Chap.) 24-8 220 Brayden Lexow, Junior 21-4 (2nd Abilene Regional) First Round – Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-4 won Dec. 17-8 over Aaron Clevenger, Sr. (Ottawa) 35-12

Quarterfinals – #6 Mitchell House, Sr. (Labette Co.) 28-7 won Dec. 4-2 over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-5

Wrestlebacks consolation – Collin Scott, Jr. (El Dorado) 31-12 WBF :51 over Brayden Lexow Chapman) 22-6

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.