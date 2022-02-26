Abilene’s Tucker Cell Captures 2nd State Title! McClanahan Finishes 2nd

pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Tucker Cell
picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin
4A Teams Scores
- Tonganoxie 136
- Augusta 127.5
- Andale 111 (Team Champion in 2021)
- Rose Hill 105
- Chanute 78
- Colby 66.5
- Ottawa 64
- Scott City 63
- Abilene 59.5 NCKL
- Concordia 56 NCKL
- Clay Center 53.5 NCKL
- Holton 52
- Wamego 50.5 NCKL
Abilene Cowboys
120
#4 Christopher McClanahan, Junior 25-6 (Abilene Regional Champion)
- First Round – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 26-6 WBF 1:46 over Robert Crooks, Sr. (Ottawa) 14-12
- Quarterfinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 27-6 WBF 3:46 Cason Wyrick, Fr. (Labette County) 34-6
- Semifinals – Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 WBF 4:09 over #3 Colton Miller, Sr. (Andale) 33-14
- State Championship – #1 Marcus Terry, Jr. (Augusta) 25-0 wins Dec. 5-4 Chris McClanahan (Abilene) 28-7
126
#5 Cooper Wuthnow, Senior 30-11(4th Abilene Regional)
- First Round – Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-11 won Dec. 7-2 over #6 Brody Gomez, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 26-4
- Quarterfinals – Kaven Bartlett, Jr. (Louisburg) 28-8 won Dec. 4-2 OT over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 31-12
- Wrestlebacks Consolation – Cooper Wuthnow (Ab.) 32-12 won Dec. 3-2 over AJ Schaffer, So. (Garnett, Anderson Co.) 34-11
- Consy Qtrs – Ryan Pankov, Jr. (Paola) 29-9 WBF :34 over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13
132
#1 Tucker Cell, Sophomore 35-1 (State Champ 113 ’21, Abilene Regional Champion)
- First Round – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 36-1 WBF 4:16 over TJ Taylor, Sr. (Iola) 28-7
- Quarterfinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 37-1 WBF :37 over Nakos Benton, Sr. (Baldwin) 29-9
- Semifinals – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 38-1 WBF 2:17 over #2 Trey Dillow, Jr. (Chanute) 40-6
- State Championship – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 38-1 39-1 WBF 4:36 over #5 Noah Bailey, So. (Tonganoxie) 33-9
145
#6 Braden Wilson, Junior 30-7 (6th State ’21 at 138, 2nd Abilene Regional)
- First Round – Braden Willson (Abilene) 31-7 won by Dec. 8-3 over Lennox Vann, Fr. (Ft. Scott) 21-15
- 2nd Round – #4 Parker Guge, So. (Ottawa) 30-2 won MD 13-2 over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 31-8
- Wrestlebacks Consolation – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-8 won MD 10-0 Collin Pearson, Sr. (McPherson) 32-12
- Consy Qtrs. – Thomas McIntyre, So. (Wamego) 22-7 won Dec. 3-1 over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 32-9
Chapman Irish
106
Julius Raygoza, Freshman 13-15 (4th Abilene Regional)
- First Round – #4 Kaiden Powell, Fr. (Paola) 35-3 WBF 1:02 over Julius Raygoza (Chapman) 13-16
- Consolation – Korbyn Newberry, Fr. (Columbus) 21-14 WBF 2:47 over Julius Raygoza Chapman 13-17
152
Justin Wisner-McClane, Junior 23-6 (4th Abilene Regional)
- First Round – #2 Keegan Beavers, Sr. (Rose Hill) 41-1 won MD 13-1 over Justin Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 23-7
- Consolation – Justing Wisner-McClane (Chapman) 242-7 Won Dec. 5-1 over Trenton Smith, Sr. (Columbus) 29-12
- Wrestlebacks consolation – Adam Mendoza, Jr. (Hugoton) 41-9 lost MD 10-2 over Justin Wisner-McClane (Chap.) 24-8
220
Brayden Lexow, Junior 21-4 (2nd Abilene Regional)
- First Round – Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-4 won Dec. 17-8 over Aaron Clevenger, Sr. (Ottawa) 35-12
- Quarterfinals – #6 Mitchell House, Sr. (Labette Co.) 28-7 won Dec. 4-2 over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 22-5
- Wrestlebacks consolation – Collin Scott, Jr. (El Dorado) 31-12 WBF :51 over Brayden Lexow Chapman) 22-6