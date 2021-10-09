Abilene’s Late Game Rally Falls Short at Ulysses

The Abilene Cowboys late game rally came up short Friday night in a 42-19 loss at Ulysses. Abilene’s turnovers were the story of the game. The Cowboys turned over the football 4 times in the loss and the Tigers turned that into 21 points.

The final turnover for Abilene was returned around 43 yards for a touchdown by Ulysses’s Blake Rodriguez, that gave the Tigers a 35-0 lead with 4:16 to play in the 3rd quarter. Abilene would respond and put together one of their best stretches of football on the season. The Cowboys scored 19 unanswered points over the final quarter and a half. The first score came on a Stocton Timbrook 5 yard touchdown run with 1:45 to play in the 3rd quarter. It was Timbrook’s first rushing touchdown of the season. Timbrook threw 2 first half interceptions but bounced back to throw 2 second half touchdowns with no interceptions. He also threw unofficially for 209 yards in the game with 137 of it coming in the second half. His first touchdown strike was to Cooper Wildey on a 53 yard pass play with 10:18 to play in the game. The score trimmed the lead to 35-13 at the time. Wildey continued his steller play with 4 catches for 105 yards. He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for the second straight week. He shared the honor against Ulysses with Brax Fisher. Fisher caught the final touchdown of the game for Abilene on a 21 yard reception with 3:31 left in the game which made the score 35-19.

The Cowboys finished with 228 yards of total offense in the loss. Ulysses totaled 383 yards of offense, with 250 yards on the ground. The Tigers were led by Senior, Quarterback Ben Scott who finished with 133 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. He only had 3 touchdowns total entering the game. His final touchdown pass of the night came with 12.7 seconds in the game, on a 38 yard pass play to Justin Degollado, for the contest’s final points. The Tigers had not played in 2 weeks and had Covid issues and it showed at times. The committed 11 penalties and 1 turnover in the game. Abilene committed just 4 penalties.

Abilene fell to 0-6 with the loss while Ulysses improved to 2-3. The Cowboys will travel to Augusta next week. The Orioles defeated Winfield 35-20 Friday night and are 4-2 on the season. Ablilene lost 47-0 to Augusta a season ago.