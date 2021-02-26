Abilene’s Buechman and Pflaster Medal along with Chapman’s Armbruster at Girl’s State Wrestling

109 Skyleigh Pflaster 2nd Place

The Abilene Senior, ended her career with her best finish at State. She placed 4th in her three previous trips. She went 2-1 on Friday and finished the season with a 13-3 record. Pflaster opened the tournament with a victory over 5th ranked Reece Clements of Chanute. Clements, a Freshman, entered the tournament with a 24-6 record. Pflaster pinned Clements just 1:16 into the match. Clements would go 1-3 in the tournament and finished in 6th place.

Pflaster then matched up against #1 ranked, Josiah Ortiz, a Sophomore from Lakin, in the semfinals. Ortiz entered the tournament 24-0 and defeated Pflaster, 2-1 last week in the semifinals of the Ellis Sub-State. Friday, against Ortiz, Pflaster got a takedown with 20 seconds left and got three back points, on her way to a 7-2 victory. Ortiz went 2-2 in the tournament and defeated Clements for 5th Place.

In the Championship, Pflaster matchup up against #2 Anna Cullens, a Sophmore from Wellington. Cullens entered the tournament 28-1, with her lone lone loss to Ortiz last week in the final at Ellis. Cullens led 4-1 after two periods. In the third period, Pflaster got Cullens on her back and was able to get three back points with 3 seconds left in the period. In overtime, Cullens got a quick takedown and took the title with a 6-4 victory.

170 Lyndsey Buechman 3rd Place

The Abilene Junior, put together another impressive run at State. Last season, she finished second at 170 pounds. Buechman opend the tournament with a 6-2 upset victory over Hayleigh Wempe of Baldwin. Wempe, a Freshman, entered the tournament with a 31-4 record and ranked #1 in the State. She finished the tournament with a 2-2 record and a 5th Place finish.

In the semifinals, Buechman matchup against #2 Ava Mull from Larned. Mull, a Junior, entered the tournament with a 27-1 record. She defeated Buechman last week 9-3 in the semifinals at Ellis. Mull, pulled away late against Buechman in a 7-2 victory. Mull went on to lose in the final to Jolie Ziegler of Counil Grove. Ziegler won the title for the second straight season.

In the 3rd Place match, Buechman defeated Jewella Cokeley of Douglast 6-3. Cokeley, a Junior, entered the tournament with a 20-3 record. She finished the tournament with a 2-2 record. Buechman with the victory avenged a 1 point loss last week to Cokeley in the 3rd Place match at Ellis. Buechman finished the season with a 18-6 record

235 Chelsey Armbruster 2nd Place

The Chapman Junior, improved on her 6th Place finish from 2020. She opened the tournament with a bye. In the semifinals, Armbruster dominated #4 Madi Hargett of Baldwin. Armbruster pinned Hargett at the 2:12 mark of the match. Hargett, A Senior, entered the tournament with a 18-12 record. She finished the tournament 3-1 and a 3rd Place finish.

In the championship, Armbruster faced #3 Emilie Schweizer of Buhler. The Sophomore, entered the tournament with a 12-1 record. She pinned Armbruster at the 3:04 mark of the match. Schweizer pinned all three of her opponents. Armbruster finished the season with an 11-2 record.

4A Boy’s State Tournament.

Abilene will send three boys to State Saturday. Leading the way for the Cowboys is Freshman, Tucker Cell. Cell is 35-0 and ranked #2 at 113. At 138, Abilene will have Sophomore, Braden Wilson. Wilson is ranked #6 at 138 and is 28-4 this season. Finally, at 285, Abilene has Brandon Parker. Parker is ranked #6 and is 22-7 on the year. AM 1560 KABI will have live play by play for every match tomorrow. Their coverage will start at 11:45. Listener can also tune in on www.kabithegeneral.com