Abilene Woman Hurt in I 70 Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2019

A woman from Abilene was hurt when she hit a semi which was parked on the shoulder of the road along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Keena Henderson was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 headed west on  I-70. She failed to maintain a single lane and struck a 2007 Freightliner semi which was legally parked on the shoulder to secure a load.  The car one came to rest in the median after impact.

Henderson, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Salina with a suspected minor injury.

The crash happened at 10:35 Wednesday morning about eight miles east of Salina on I 70.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Abilene Woman Hurt in I 70 Crash

